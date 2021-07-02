New Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm models will make their UK debut at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In the 111th year of Alfa Romeo, the well-known GTA will again be taking a central role at its unveiling ceremony before taking a ride to the famous 1.16-mile hill climb. The audience at the event will also have the chance to see and hear the vehicle at a close distance and get an insight into its properties.

First unveiled back in 1965, GTA takes inspiration from the world of motorsport and the latest iteration of the concept comes with an aluminum 2.9-liter V6 Bi-Turbo power unit that produces a total of 540hp and elegant design. Along with the extensive use of lightweight materials and enhanced aerodynamics, the vehicle consists of lightweight materials and an enhanced drivetrain system, all along with premium components for the interior. Also, the vehicle has a class-leading power-to-weight ratio and handling capabilities.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm are already available for order.