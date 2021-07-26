Being the first of a new generation of sports cars, the AC Cobra Series 1 undergoes final development work and is ready to showcase its electric drivetrain system. The Series 1 lineup remains faithful to the origins of the AC Cobra, but also incorporates modern technical approaches and features a fully electric engine. Furthermore, the vehicle adopts the classic expression of the Cobra heritage and will still incorporate numerous of the well-known and beloved vintage features.

Working closely with the Derby-based tech partner Falcon Electric, the Norfolk-based company ensures that the implementation of the EV within the new-gen Cobra is impeccable and ensures that the vehicle delivers just the exact performance rates that customers expect and even going beyond these expectations.

Alan Lubinsky, Chief Executive of AC Cars for more than two decades, said: I'm so proud of the team behind this project, and the hours that have been invested in making this car so special. This is British engineering and technology at its finest, upholding AC Car's approach to producing only the finest hand-built sports cars.

With a 0-100km/h time of about 4 seconds, the Series 1 electric lineup ensures a punch similar to the early cars but with the near-instant torque, EVs are known for. Also, the 150 zero-emission mile coverage range with a single charge underlines that this is a Cobra of a completely different breed.

SEE ALSO: Brembo celebrates its 60th anniversary

At the moment, plans include only 58 units of the AC Cobra Series 1 to be made, celebrating the anniversary of the production of the first AC Cobra ever unveiled.