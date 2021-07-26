Brembo team celebrates its 60th birthday at the 42nd Annual Concours d'Elegance of America.

Established in 1961 as a small mechanical workshop by Emilio Bombassei and his brother-in-law Italo Breda, the small business expanded to what we know today as one of the most popular and influential automotive businesses. Today, Brembo is a leader in the design, development and production of braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, industrial vehicles, and racing vehicles.

Although we celebrate the past at this week's Concours, our focus is on the future with the world's cars and trucks going electric. Brakes are playing an even more significant role in the future of electrification. In addition, we announced just this week the opening of Brembo Inspiration Lab in Silicon Valley to further strengthen our expertise in artificial intelligence, data science and software development.

At the show, Brembo displays an array of performance and braking components with carbon-ceramic brake discs and full aluminum calipers on the all-new Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Also, there's a full array of the brand's aftermarket products like Brembo Xtra rotor can be viewed alongside a MotoGP Championship carbon rotor and caliper as well as a competition master cylinder.

Highlighting the Brembo sponsored Super Car category are a Viper GTS-R, Ford GT, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 488 Pista, Ferrari F12, Mercedes AMG GT R, and a Porsche 992 Turbo S.