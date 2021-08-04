A new generation of high-performance electric sports cars will make their debut at the British Motor Show. Indeed the new generation of AC Cobra Series 1 electric cars will demonstrate how contemporary technologies can go had by hand with high performance and sporty vibes.

AC Cars is one of Britain's oldest automobile manufacturers and has managed to impress its fans and enthusiasts with its advanced technologies and contemporary approaches, but yet retaining this authentic spirit of the classic sports car.

With a 0-100km/h time of around 4secs, and 500 Nm of torque output, the Series 1 electric packs a punch akin to the famous Cobras of old, but with a range of around 150 emissions-free miles.

The British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle, said: With an unrivalled heritage and a spiritual home just a stone's throw from our Farnborough venue, it's an absolute honour to have the new AC Cobra Series 1 Electric at the show. It's an incredible vehicle that manages to embody the spirit of electric cars, supercars, classic cars and new cars. We've got all of those at the show, but the new AC is arguably the only one that ticks all of the boxes at once.

The British Motor Show promises to be the brightest, most engaging, and most interactive automotive event of 2021 and offers terrific value at just £18.50 a ticket, or £37 for a family of four.