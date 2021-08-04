SEAT team adds new technology to the mid-size and large SUVs, the Ateca and Tarraco models for the 2022 model year.

Ateca XPERIENCE Lux now comes with the brand's Pre-Crash Assist safety system as part of the standard equipment. The way the system works is quite smart – it uses the data from the forward-facing camera and prepares the occupants inside the vehicle for an oncoming collision by tightening the seatbelts and closing the windows, and also reduces the overall car speed by activating the emergency braking system.

Also, the Ateca XPERIENCE Lux will offer a sporty leather steering wheel and gear-shift paddles, all in addition to the autonomous braking system.

As it comes to the Tarraco model, it benefits from SEAT Connect as a standard feature and from Adaptive Cruise Control and different pricing plans.

The Tarraco continues to impress both brand skeptics and enthusiasts with its tons of recognitions and won awards. And in this manner continues to take home prestigious prizes - Best Large SUV, Best Used SUV of the Year, and 2021 What Car? Winner is some of the many awards.