The third-gen Acura RDX is the first lineup of Acura vehicles that is based on brand's own Precision Crafted Performance concept and as it seems, surpasses team's expectations in terms of sales. Gaining inspiration from both Acura Precision Concept and Acura Precision Cockpit, new RDX surely has a lot to demonstrate. In fact, this is the first RDX, which has set the goal to be the best model in the entire lineup. As it seems, engineers and designers have managed to fulfill this task.

Featuring a new Platinum White exterior color for 2020, RDX proudly showcases refreshed design and tons of new features: the well-known A-Spec suite, a 272hp SAE net turbocharged i-VTEC power unit and the exclusive Acura Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system. Furthermore, there are AcuraWatch suite with panoramic moonroof, next-gen Acura JewelEye LED headlights, sporty seats and neat interior gadgets ad new touchpad and premium audio system with ELS Studi 3D technology, 16 speakers and 710-watt subwoofer. Cool!

As it seems, Acura team has not only decided to get higher in the automobile hierarchy, but also has done a lot to manifest this goal. With these numerous advanced and sexy machines and tons of incredible engineering and technical upgrades, the latest Acura vehicles surely deserve the attention and recognition of both fans and skeptics!

