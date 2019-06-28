2020 F-Series Super Duty comes with a next-level capability in a new form – the Tremor Off-Road Package. Tremor brings tons of new features and technologies that would push the boundaries forward and bring something new on the table.

Tremor Off-Road package is capable of towing and payload rating similar to non-Tremor models. Available for XLT, Larat, King Rach and Platinum F-250 and F-350 Super Duty with a new large 7.3-liter gas V8 or a third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. Furthermore, Tremor package can be specified with a 4x4 system single-rear-wheel SuperCrew trucks with 6.75-foot box.

Off-road upgrade includes a set of neat 35-inch-diameter Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac maximum-traction tires, the largest available for a heavy-duty pickup, mounted on 18-inch matte-finish black wheels. These tires, combined with a 2-inch front-end lift and shorter air dam result in an impressive 10.8-inches of ground clearance, water fording off 33 inches and 31.65/24.51 degrees, considered the best in class.

Furthermore, the progressive-rate springs contribute to additional heavy-duty towing performance, while the rear stabilizer bar is fine-tuned for a lower spring rate in order to ensure less heads toss during these severe suspension jiggles. Also, the custom 1.7-inch piston twin-tube dampers work in favor of control of the whole body. These big bad boys come with large oil volume, which serves to keep the internal temperatures low, while the large cross-section works in order to improve the overall responsiveness. At low speeds, these gadgets are tuned for soft damping, which is dialed up for control over these more severe impacts.

Tremor also uses a locking rear differential with electronic shift-on-the-fly engagement and new Dana limited-slip front differential. In certain modes, the front axle can sense whether a tire has lost traction and uses the brakes to send power to the wheel with traction. Handy, right?

2020 Super Duty Tremor also features selectable driving models, which allows for further fine-tuning in order to deliver these best results in every road and off-road situation. These include normal, tow/haul, eco, slippery and deep snow. Unique for Tremor is also the new rock-crawl mode, which is optimized to operate in 4x4 regime with the exclusive and fine-tuned TorqShift 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Source: Ford