On June 24, Alfa Romeo will reach an important milestone in its history: 110 years in business. During that time, the Alfa Romeo team has pursued innovation, while remaining true to the brand's DNA. In order to mark this special anniversary, Alfa Romeo presents a new vehicle that fully signifies a return to the brand's origins, while paying tribute to the iconic Giulia GTA. Let's check out more, shall we?

The acronym GTA stands for "Gran Turismo Alleggerita" (alleggerita stands for "lightened"), and it originated in 1965 with the Giulia Sprint GTA, a specific version derived from the Sprint GT, designed as a sport vehicle and presented at the Amsterdam Motor Show that same year. For its 110 birthday, Alfa Romeo has included some changes, but the famous DNA is retained.

For new Giulia GTA, Alfa Romeo engineers have striven to improve aerodynamics and handling, but above all the main goal was to reduce weight. The active aerodynamics were specifically studied in order to increase the downforce, as the solutions contain technical know-how coming directly from Formula-1. The same formula is followed when it comes to the side skirts, rear spoiler, and the active front splitter. Also, the new 20-inch central lock wheels appear for the first time on a sedan.

In terms of drivetrain system, the vehicle comes with improved handling, thanks to the widening of the front and rear wheel tracks by 50mm and developing a new set of springs, shock absorbers and bushings exclusively created for this particular suspension system. On the GTAm, the aerodynamic front piece has been optimized by adding a larger front splitter and a real carbon rear wing, which altogether ensure a balanced load at high speeds.

As it comes to performance rates, the vehicle is geared with a powerful 2.9-liter V6 Bi-Turbo engine, made entirely of aluminum and capable of unleashing a total of 510hp in the standard configuration. For Giulia GTA this number rises to 540hp. The team has also succeeded in optimizing the implementation of the new Akrapovi specific exhaust system, with its unmistakable sound.

The inside is characterized by 100 percent Alcantara coverage on the dashboard, door panels, glove compartment, side pillars and the central trim on the seats. Alcantara is even more extensively used on the GTAm version, where the rear bench has been removed, leaving room for a fully upholstered "basin", hosting specific moldings designed to hold helmets and fire extinguishers. Furthermore, the new matte carbon inserts endow the interior with a distinctive technical and aesthetic elegance. For the GTAm variant, the interior features a roll bar, no door panes or rear seats and the door are opened with a belt in place of the handle. Sweet!

Source: Alfa Romeo