2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid begins arriving at dealerships on March 1, as the most powerful and fuel-efficient CR-V yet comes with Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System, 40mpg EPA city fuel economy rating and tons of additional feature. Let's check ‘em out, shall we?

New CR-V Hybrid comes with Honda Sensing as a standard feature, all along with automatic climate control, an automatic high beams. The CR-V Hybrid also comes with additional standard features as LED headlights, Smart Entry and Push Button Start, and a neat cargo cover.

2020 CR-V Hybrid is characterized by unique front and rear styling cues that include Hybrid badges on the grille, front fenders, and tailgate, exclusive 5-lamp LED fog lights, and a unique rear bumper design. And just like its other siblings from the 2020 lineup, CR-V Hybrid benefits from new headlight design and new alloy wheels.

The inside of the CR-V Hybrid offers ample space for both passengers and cargo and is characterized by tons of technological features and premium components. Unique to the model are the three buttons to the right of the push-button gear selector that let the driver select one of three driving modes. Also, vehicle's digital gauge cluster also offers functions distinct from the non-hybrid as a power-flow meter.

In terms of drivetrain system, 2020 CR-V Hybrid comes with a two-motor hybrid system that generates a total of 212hp and 232lb-ft of torque. What is special about this system is that the Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System uses a special software that determines traction conditions and then sends the right amount of torque to the wheels in need. When such electronic activity is not needed, a digital clutch deactivates power deliver to the rear wheels in order to improve fuel efficiency.

Source: Honda