The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA makes its dramatic debut at the former AUtodelta workshop at the Balocco Proving Ground, the site which saw the unveiling of the original Giulia Sprint GTA back in the 60's.

The vehicle comes with instantly recognizable characteristics and design lines, altogether with ultralight materials and advanced engineer concepts. New Giulia GTA is geared with Alfa Romeo's 2.9-liter V6 that generates 540hp and offers excellent weight-to-power ratio of 187hp per litre. This setup allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h (62mph) in mere 3.6 seconds.

Furthermore, the Alfa Romeo engineers have worked to improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle and enhance the handling capabilities by incorporating numerous carbon-fibre components and composite materials.

Exterior design

One of the most notable features that make Giulia instantly recognizable is the incorporation of elegant lines and defines the beautiful forms of the vehicle.

The bodywork features an expressive front-end with large intakers and many facrbon-fibre components. The active splitter has been redesigned and now is larger and can be adjusted lengthways by 40mm, in order to ensure the balance between the rear spoiler and the four-position adjustment of the central sections. On the sides, the carbon-fiber side skirts broaden the body of the Giulia and contribute to that menacing stance and sporty feel. The 20-inch wheels further enhance the sporty spirit of the vehicle and are specially designed to blend style and lightness.

Interior design

The dashboard, door panels, glove compartment, side pillars and the central trim on the seats are all covered with Alcantara upholstery. Also, the matt carbon-fibre inserts offer a distinctive technical and aesthetic elegance, while the roll bar and the door pull loops match the color of the six-point SABELT seat belts.

Source: Alfa Romeo