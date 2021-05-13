Alpine presents the new A110 Légende GT 2021, a limited edition version of the A110. The lineup is consisted of only 300 units and comes with tons of exclusive features and technologies.

The A110 Légende GT 2021 adopts the powerful engine seen in the A110S but also brings some more refined elements for an unprecedented new model.

The new A110 Légende GT 2021 is available in two design combinations. The first one is the Mercury Silver matt paintwork model and comes with black leather Sabelt Comfort bucket seats and contrasting gray finish. The second variant is the Abyss Blue with exclusive Amber Brown leather Sabelt Comfort seats.

Furthermore, both models feature pale gold Alpine monograms and 18-inch diamond-cut Grand Prix alloys, complemented by vibrant gold brake calipers and translucent LED rear lights.

Additional distinctive elements are the Dinamica headliner and the glossy carbon fiber components with elegant copper weave on the central console, dashboard visor, and air vents.

Drivetrain system

The vehicle also comes with an exclusive chassis design and adopts some of the most advanced technical concepts known to the world of motorsport. The A110 Légende GT 2021 is based on a lightweight aluminum structure with a centrally mounted engine. As mentioned, the unit is a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine that delivers 292hp, with 320Nm of torque available between 2,000rpm and 6,400rpm. It can reach a top speed of 155mph and sprint from 0 to 62 mph in mere 4.4 seconds.

Source: Alpine