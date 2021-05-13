The all-new and all-electric Vauxhall Combo-e Life is already available for order and comes with spacious interior and tons of connectivity features. Based on the award-winning Combo Life, the vehicle comes with a 50kWh lithium-ion battery and a 136hp electric motor with 260Nm of torque.

Producing zero emissions, the Combo-e Life is available in SE trim and in two sizes: Medium and Longer XL. All models come with 16-inch alloys, led daytime running lights, panoramic rear-view camera and automatic windshield wipers.

The inside is characterized by Vauxhall's Multimedia system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, Vauxhall Connect, and more.

What makes this vehicle special is that it is based on the Combo Life model, which was named AUTOBEST's Best Buy Car in 2019 and also took home the Best Medium Family Car category at the Parkers New Car Awards 2020.

Vauxhall team aims to offer an electric variant across its model line by 2025, with the entire range available to order via the brand's official site.

Source: Vauxhall