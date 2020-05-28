Mercedes-AMG continues to expand its distinctive range. Now, the team reveals new E 53 Coupe and Cabriolet models. Both of these feature the iconic AMG radiator grille, A-shaped design, and new, flatter all-LED headlamps. Furthermore, the vehicle features an entirely revised interior and showcases large displays, AMG Performance steering wheel, and a revolutionary MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions.

Exterior design

The front-end design is completely revised and now resembles the AMG DNA more strongly. As mentioned, the key feature here is the AMG-specific radiator grille, which both new vehicles receive. Additionally, the A-shaped design of the front is now broader towards the bottom and somehow flatter, makes an extremely strong impression when accompanied by the all-LED headlamps.

At the rear, key features are the round twin tailpipe trim elements, which are available in silver chrome or high-gloss black finish. These pipes are neatly integrated into the revised rear bumper. Also, there's a set of new wheel arches which improve the overall aerodynamic features of the vehicles: the result is improved airflow around the wheel arches. Neat! Also, the spoiler lip on the trunk lid is painted to match the vehicle color, but can optionally be replaced with a carbon-fiber one.

As for the sides, there's a set of standard 19-inch light-alloy wheels in an aerodynamically optimized 5-twin-spoke design. As an option, customers can specify their AMG E 53 with larger 20-inch alloys in a 5-twin-spoke design.

Interior design

The cabin welcomes everyone to a place with luxurious materials and advanced technologies. The standard seats upholstered in MB-Tex with DINAMICA microfiber in an exclusive AMG design and with red contrasting stitching and AMG badges are a new notable characteristic for the new models, and blend sporty design with strong lateral support and comfort for long journeys.

With a futuristic design and seamlessly integrated buttons, the new AMG Performance steering wheel is specially designed to create an even closer connection between driver and machine. The wheel can be specified in leather, in DICAMICA microfiber or in a blend between the two. Also, the steering wheel also features a new sensor mat, which recognizes the "hands-on" feel on the wheel. This new technology is especially incorporated in order to prompt drivers to hold their hands on the wheel. If they manage to do something else, a warning beep sequence is started, which, if continues for a certain period of time, autonomously activates the Emergency Brake Assist system.

Drivetrain system

As expected, new AMG E 53 Coupe and Cabriolet machines are geared with the most advanced and refined engineering systems that both Mercedes-Benz and AMG can deliver. The choice for the new family members is an AMG-revised 3.0-liter inline-6 power unit with an electric auxiliary compressor. This setup allows for both vehicles to generate a total of 429hp and a peak torque of 384lb-ft. The setup also features an EQ Boost starter-generator, which provides an additional 21hp and 184lb-ft of torque, while also feeding the 48V onboard electrical system. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed is the gearbox choice for these particular models. This transmission can be operated by hand, via the galvanized shift paddles.

In terms of brakes, engineers have included a dedicated AMG brake system, which is further fine-tuned for enhanced sporty performance. The front axle features cross-drilled and internally vented discs, sized 14.6x1.4 in, with four-piston fixed calipers and AMG lettering, while the rear axle features internally vented discs sized 14.2 x 1.0 in with single-piston floating calipers.

SEE ALSO: Acura shares further details for new TLX prior to the unveiling date

As it comes to the suspension system, AMG engineers have managed to achieve enhanced agility, neutral cornering performance, and greater traction by incorporating the AMG RIDE CONTROL PLUS air suspension by Affalterbach. This multi-chamber suspension comes with adjustable damping Adaptive Damping System and blends outstanding driving dynamics and high levels of comfort.

Additionally, the standard equipment blends the optimized traction for dynamic driving with a high level of safety in a variety of conditions: dry surface, wet and slippery roads, and numerous more.

Source: AMG