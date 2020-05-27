2021 Acura TLX, which will be digitally revealed on Thursday, May, 28, is based on a new Acura-exclusive sports sedan platform. The new TLX features a dedicated architecture especially molded by the Type S vehicles. Such a system includes a highly rigid body and performance-focused chassis highlighted by the return of double-wishbone front suspension.

This new TLX suspension system is comprised of two wishbone-shaped control arms, in place of the more common Macpherson strut setup in numerous competing sports sedans, which delivers more precise control of wheel camber, caster and toe angles, and also maximizes tire-to-ground contact, which ensures exceptional handling precision and cornering stability. Because of its inherent performance-enhancing attributes, double-wishbone suspension underpins the second-gen NSX supercar and was a staple of Acura performance products of the past, including Legend (1986-1995), Integra (1990-2001), TL and TL Type S (1996-2014), and first-generation NSX (1991-2005).

As you know, Acura continues to be a leader in the sports segment and still manages to impress both fans and brand's skeptics with new advanced technologies, sexy exterior and overall futuristic interior design concepts. New Acura comes with five distinct trim models – TLX performance luxury sedan, ILX sports sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, and the electrified NSX supercar.

Source: Acura