Mercedes-AMG combines advanced motorsport technologies with the freedom of open-air driving. How? By presenting us with the new AMG GT R Roadster. This machine feels at home both at the racetrack and on coastal roads and boulevards.

Featuring the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo, which delivers a total of 585hp and 700Nm of torque, this eight-cylinder system ensures muscular performance in all engine ranges. Furthermore, it contributes to a lightning-fast sprint from 0 to 100km/h in mere 3.6 seconds. After this quick start, the vehicle can chase a top speed of 197mph (354hp).

Furthermore, AMG GT R Roadster incorporates an adjustable coil-over suspension with active rear axle steering, an aerodynamic and lightweight construction that takes the best features from both Mercedes-Benz and AMG. And last, but not least, the new family member comes with a triple-layer fabric soft top with a lightweight structure consisting of aluminum, magnesium and steel.

Design features

This is a typical Mercedes-AMG machine, as it comes to expression features. It proudly showcases a forward-inclined AMG-specific radiator grille with a distinctive shark nose, while at the same time the shape lowers vehicle's back-pressure point, enhancing the flow of cooling air and car's aerodynamic performance.

The standard-fit LED High Performance headlamps strengthen AMG GT family tie with their light signature. Also, there's a V-shaped arrow-like appearance of the front face that further enhances the dynamic looks and embodies the uninhibited forwards thrust of the AMG GT R machine even before it moves. The front apron in jet wing design and the front splitter enhances vehicle's massive stance, while the large outer air inlets in the front apron guarantees the increased supply of cooling air to the engine.

In fact, the vehicle offers enhanced steering, compared to predecessor models, thanks to the numerous fine-tunings and technical changes. The driver now can rely on an agile response and easier control over the machine.

So, how do you like the latest AMG project? We surely love it!

Source: AMG