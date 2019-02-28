Ferrari has revealed the first official photographs of F8 Tributo, a mid-rear engine sports car, which represents the highest expression of the brand's classic two-seater berlinetta. In fact, the name pays homage to both the model's uncompromising layout and to the engine â€“ it is a massive 720cv and delivers titanic amounts of power. In fact, this is by far the most powerful V8 unit that Ferrari has ever used.

What is more, this unit's output of 720cv is delivered without a hit of turbo lag or some kind of overdrive. This is due to the new version of Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, which can be activated with a touch of a button. The steering wheel rim is also smaller and contributes to better agility and road behavior. In addition, the entire body structure is with 40kg lighter, compared to the 488 GTB, which further enhances the responsiveness and overall driving pleasure.

As it comes to expression and design features, Ferrari team has done what it is best at: delivering us an extremely beautiful vehicle. The entire exterior concept is especially created in order to ensure excellent aerodynamic features and reward drivers with pleasure of driving and feel.

Indeed, the machine was designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre and this contemporary design serves as a bridge between all these notable Ferrari features and homage to the future.

The front of the vehicle is characterized by a redesigned S-Duct, which suits neatly the extensive modifications. It not only adds styling points, but also contributes to the impressive 15 per cent increase in downforce, compared to the 488 GTB. There are new and more compact horizontal LED headlights that allow the designers to add new brake cooling intakes in combination with the new bumper.

At the rear, a new Lexan screen reveals the engine compartment and brings a modern twist to the distinctive design of Ferrari's models. The louvers aid extract hot air from the engine compartment without sacrificing efficiency and performance rates.

And as it comes to the interior, the cabin design retains classic driver-oriented ambience, but with a redesign and change to all components. There's a next-gen HMI (Human Machine Interface) and round air vents, new steering wheel and controls, all along with a new 7-inch passenger touchscreen display.

Source: Ferrari