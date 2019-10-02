Porsche team celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Panamera lineup with a special edition model series. This new 2020 Panamera 10 Year Edition lineup features extended list of standard features and exclusive additions and changes. There are neat 21-inch Panamera Sport Design wheels in satin-gloss, Panamera badgings, and numerous hi-tech gadgets that do make a difference. Let's check out more, shall we?

The standard equipment

2020 Panamera 10 Year Edition comes with ParkAssist suite that includes Surround View function, LED matrix design headlights with PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist and Lane Keep Assist, all along with a premium BOSE Surround Audio System. Sweet!

Additionally, the exclusive vehicle is geared with adaptive three-chamber air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management function, Power Steering Plus system and an optional 7.2kW on-board charger replacement of the 3.6kW onboard charger.

Drivetrain-wise, the premium Panamera lineup offers a mono-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that generates a total of 330hp. There's also a E-Hybrid edition that blends the output of a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor for the total power of 457hp.

The Panamera phenomena

There are a few other models that blend the performance of a refined sports car with the luxury and versatility of a touring sedan as Panamera lineup does since 2009. Furthermore, the notorious machine has reshaped the Porsche brand over the course of the last 10 years in a such a way that the technology that was used exclusively on Panamera machines has spread to other Porsche models. The new edition will be produced in the Porsche plant in Leipzig.

Stick with us for further details!

Source: Porsche