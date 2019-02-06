Aston Martin team is determined to dominate the 89th Geneva International Motor Show by presenting the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept vehicle. By following the success of the first Lagonda zero emission, this new project will incorporate all that we loved about the predecessor model and add some new goodies.

All-Terrain Concept also takes advantage of its zero-emission platform and will showcase revised exterior style and advanced drivetrain technologies. As we would expect from an Aston Martin machine, right?

Along with Lagonda All-Terrain Concept, Aston Martin will also showcase three core models: Vantage, DB11 and DBS Superleggera. Two of these are created by brand's bespoke personalization service, Q by Aston Martin. Just as the case with Inspiration – covered by Q by Aston Martin's exclusive searing "Cosmos Orange", the machine comes with wide range of interior and exterior inserts, changes and tweaks.

SEE ALSO: Q by Aston Martin presents numerous upgrade packs for Valkyrie hypercar

And as we talk about this exclusive service, we must mention the revised DBS Superleggera that has undergone a special revision from the Q division. Covered with "Numinous Pearl", the machine will meet Geneva Motor Show audience with tinted carbon body pack, satin black and satin bronze 21-inch forged Y-spoke wheels and smoked tail lamps. The inside of the vehicle welcomes everyone within Triaxial Weave carbon fiber, Black Metallic and Bitter Chocolate Aniline Leather upholstery that altogether create luxurious ambience that even the most demanding customers and passengers would enjoy.

Source: Aston Martin