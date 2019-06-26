For two days in central London, Aston Martin Lagonda will be showcasing its zero-emission powertrain technologies and capabilities at the first edition of Electric Future event. Relaunched as world's first zero emission luxury brand in 2018, Lagonda is expected to take the electric technology to a brand-new level.

At the event, Aston Martin will also showcase Rapide E and Lagonda Vision Concept. Both have already made their world debut, but as it seems, are super popular within the fanbase and will be the center of attention one more time.

Both will be on display on Wednesday, 26th of June until Thursday, 27th of June at the brand's central London showroom, Aston Martin Mayfair. Representatives of the manufacturer will be on hand to talk with guests throughout the event and provide any kind of information, regarding the brand, vehicles and the future of Aston Martin.

Already on the market, Aston Martin Rapid E is the first electric vehicle produced by the famous British company. It will enter production at the end of the year at company's second manufacturing facility. It's worth mentioning that the lineup is limited to just 155 units – the same number as vehicle's electrically limited top speed. Coming with an exclusive electric engine that can produce the titanic 610hp and 950Nm of torque, Rapid E is capable of tackling down the 0-100km/h run in less than 4 seconds.

