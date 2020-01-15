New A4 model lineup is already here and expected, it will deliver outstanding features, refined drivetrain system and tons of cutting edge technologies. By introducing A4 sedan, A4 allroad, and S4, the sportier version, Audi surely showcases determination to maintaining its positions as a leader in the premium segment.

Exterior design

The midsize model is definitely more dynamic and sophisticated when compared to older models due to the fact that it now features a completely new design concept. The front of the vehicle reveals a new shoulder line that starts at the corner of the headlight and runs through the edge of the hood. At the side, there are pronounced wheel arches whose design pays homage to the brand's quattro DNA and the lower set of the shoulder line, which visually lowers the center of gravity.

All A4 quattro models feature a standard S line exterior, which includes titanium black honeycomb in the Singleframe grille, aluminum silver matte inserts and neat 18-inch 5-double-spoke design wheels.

For A4 allroad, the design team has ensured gray matte body cladding that helps to highlight the vehicle's adventurous spirit. The allroad also features a unique Q-design Singleframe grille with vertical chrome slats that emphasize vehicle's increased ground clearance and ride height.

The S4 Sedan includes a double-slat alu-optic Singleframe grille, alu-optic exterior side mirror housings, body-colored handles, S model specs and can be specified with black optic package that adds black exterior trim with black exterior mirror housing and neat 19-inch 5-V-spoke-star design wheels in titanium finish.

Interior design

The cabin of all-new A4 models includes great attention to details and numerous new technologies. The entire design concept is focused on the MMI touch display, which features a new MIB 3 infotainment system.

With new packages and greater value for customers, Audi Connect services is present for all models in the lineup. The system is offered with available Version Unlimited data connection powered by Verizon's 4G LTE network that delivers fast and secure internet access.

Additional features include a standard three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles, standard power sunroof, standard rear child locks and standard heated eight-way power driver seat with a four-way power lumbar for the driver on A4 FWD models. There's also a standard three-zone climate control and standard ambient LED interior lights.

Drivetrain system

A4 quattro sedan comes with an agile 2.0-liter TFSI power unit that generates a total of 248hp and 273lb-ft of torque and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in mere 5.6 seconds. For the A4 allroad this time is 5.9 seconds.

The 3.0-liter TFSI power unit in the S4 delivers the whooping 349hp and 369lb-ft of torque and finishes the 0-100km/h sprint in a mere 4.4 seconds. This engine is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, which is further fine-tuned in order to fit the low-end torque of the V6. What is special about this setup is that the lower gears offer short and sporty ratios, while the longer upper gears help reduce the engine revs. Furthermore, every Audi S4 is equipped with quattro all-wheel drive, offering high precision and dynamic handling through active torque distribution to both axles.

In terms of suspension, all A4 models come with a five-link steel suspension that provides a comfortable and yet agile ride for long distances. There's also an available sporty suspension that lowers the ride with an additional 23mm.

The A4 allroad's standard adaptive damping suspension ensures an increased ground clearance of 34mm over the A4 sedan, achieved through a taller suspension and higher profile tires, making the allroad more capable choice for some off-road action.

What is special about S4 is that drivers can choose an available S sport package, which adds a sporty damping suspension, red brake calipers and a sport rear differential that enhances cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels.

Source: Audi