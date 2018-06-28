Although being refined and overall good vehicle, Audi A4 receives further upgrades – the design team will soon showcase a comprehensive package for the 2019 model year saloon and Avant range. The pack would feature just the right number of additions and details and as expected, these goodies will be of highest quality.

In terms of exterior, the lucky A7 machines will benefit from revised front and rear bumper design, more pronounced side skirts, special finish for the Singleframe and side air inlet grilles, roof edge spoiler for the Avant version and a rear diffuser that would be flanked by new trapezoidal tailpipes. Furthermore, SE version can further be personalized with a choice between 17- and 18-inch wheels.

Also, exclusively for the S Line and Black Edition models, there are new 3D-looking Singleframe design that features wedge-shaped bumpers with sizeable inlets and U-shaped clip separating the exterior and interior areas, honeycomb grille design and separate opening that guide part of the airflow into the wheel housings.

All these small detail changes would make the new A4 even more appealing and stylish. And the best news is that these updates are not all that buyers would get – on top of the already extensive equipment, SE versions will benefit from SD card-based MMI navigation, seven-inch color Driver's Information System that replaces the stock five-inch monochrome version, upgraded multifunctional steering wheel that features wider range of functions.

Further details would soon be announced – stick with us for further information!

Source: Audi