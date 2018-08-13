The new 2019 Audi A7 is here and we are eager to know more and showcase everything that this bad boy has to offer. Built on the success of the first generation and featuring tons of contemporary gadgets and engineering solutions, the new family guy aims at the highest goals: remain favorite for Audi fans and enthusiast. Let's see how!

First of all, the five-door coupe delivers new technologies as the new MMI touch response system and advanced driver assistance gadgets as the new adaptive cruise assist and Audi pre-sense 360. Of course, engineering team has constructed a mighty 3.0-liter TFSI turbocharged V6 unit that is part of the standard equipment, along with a new seven-speed S-tronic gearbox.

Design

In terms of exterior and interior design, we do believe that fans and buyers will be impressed – the revised coupe offers the best of three worlds – the spaciousness of a sedan, versatility of a sportback and dynamic design of a coupe. With distinctive proportions and neat additions, the A7 is pure eye-catcher.

At the front we do see a wide and low Singleframe grille with large air inlets and pronounced wheel arches and sloping roofline. With other words, this is a signature Audi silhouette, but this time with more additions and changes, compared to older models. Further goodies include titanium-black diffuser insert, illuminated S line door sills and a 20mm lower ride height due to the new sporty suspension. There are also large air inlets in the front bumper and stylish 19-inch Y-spoke design wheels, wrapped by all-season tires and optional 20-inch five-double-V-spoke design silver wheels with all-season tires. Flagship models can also be specified with 21-inch five-V-spoke-star design with contrast gray. Neat!

The interior, on the other hand, features numerous advanced technology goodies and premium fabrics and components. This is a heavily, but also stylishly ornamented cabin with strong focus towards the driver. The three-dimensional architecture allows placing numerous elements without sacrificing comfort or interior space. Some of the goodies include three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles, standard three-zone climate control, standard panoramic sunroof and high-quality leather seats.

Drivetrain system

As mentioned, new A7 comes with a revised 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine. This system produces massive power output, due to the addition of a turbocharger. This component replaces the belt-drive supercharger from the previous model and works in perfect harmony with the added Audi valvelift system. All these changes and additions result on 335hp and 369Nm of torque. Neat, right?

What is also notable about the new model is that all vehicles in the lineup are geared with Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology, which means that there is enough space for the 48-volt system to be placed under the rear cargo floor. For 2019 there's also a newly developed standard steel front and rear suspension for the A7 model line that allows sporty driving, but also enhanced stability and comfort.

Additional features

Available second generation Audi virtual cockpit comes with 12.3-inch display with HD resolution, Audi phone box that connects compatible smartphones, standard Audi smartphone integration, Olufsen 3D Premium Audio System with 16-speakers, 15-channel amplifier and 705 watts. In terms of driver assistance technologies, Audi team has included Adaptive Cruise Assist, top view camera, turn assist system, active lane assist, traffic sign recognition, pre-sense city brake and numerous more.

So, here it is – the new Audi A7. Do you like it? We surely do!

Source: Audi