Audi of America introduces its first plug-in hybrid model of the best-selling Q5 lineup. The new addition comes with a cutting-edge electric motor and is mated to a traditional TFSI gasoline engine. Also, the combination of standard quattro AWD contributes to the overall excellent performance statistics. New Audi Q5 TFSI will be joined by A8 TFSI and A7 TFSI models in the upcoming months.

Drivetrain system

New Q5 TFSI comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI engine, mated to an electric motor that sits between the engine and the 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox, producing a total combined output of 362hp and 369lb-ft of torque. The plug-in hybrid SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in a mere 5 seconds and comes equipped with quattro AWD drive and Ultra technology.

Offered as standard equipment on Audi TFSI models, drivers have the option to adjust engine and battery usage with three capable models specific to the plug-in system. The Hybrid mode is activated automatically using route guidance in the MMI navigation system in order to optimize battery power over the route to help reduce fuel consumption. Furthermore, the SUV automatically starts in EV mode, where the vehicle is driven only using the battery as long as the driver doesn't press the accelerator pedal past a precise pressure point.

In electric-only mode, using a 14.1kWh lithium-ion battery, new Audi Q5 TFSI has a range of 20 miles range. The battery pack itself is made of 104 prismatic cells and stores 14.1 kWh of energy with a voltage of 381v. The climate control system uses a highly efficient heat pump, which pools the waste heat from the high-voltage components and ensures that 1kW of electrical energy can generate up to 3kW thermal heating output for a more efficient climate system setup, compared to predecessor models.

Design

New Audi Q5 TFSI expands on the distinctive design language of Audi Q models features sporty and elegant components. The plug-in model can be fitted with a neat 19-inch 5-spoke V-design contrast gray finish. There are also the optional 20-inch 5-segment-spoke wheels with a two-color scheme. What is exclusive about the new plug-in Audi vehicle is the Turbo Blue and Daytona Gray color choice.

Starting price for new 2020 Audi Q5 TFSI e quattro S tronic starts from $52,900USD.

Source: Audi