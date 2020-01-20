BMW is named one of WardsAuto's 2020 10 Best Engines and Powertrains Award winners for its 382hp B58 TwinPower Turbo 3.0-liter Inline six-cylinder crafted and fine-tuned by BMW M department. This engine included in 2020 BMW M340i Sedan, Z4 M40i Roadster and X3 M40i and X4 M40i SUV. The latest iteration of brand's iconic six-cylinder engine is capable of producing 382hp and 369lb-ft of torque and is capable to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds.

Furthermore, the award-winning engine unit features an aluminum crankcase and cylinder head. There's also a new single Twin-scroll turbocharger with an integral and compact steel exhaust manifold and impellers with reduced weight, compared to previous versions of the drivetrain system.

Fuel is supplied by means of new High Precision Injection technology which allows injection pressure of up to 5,076 psi. The current version of M TwinPower Turbo technology also features VALVETRONIC fully variable valve control and Double VANOS variable camshaft control.

BMW's new inline six-cylinder passenger car engine history has begun 87 years ago with the introduction of the 1.2-liter 30hp engine for the 303 sedan model. Nowadays, BMW Group creates one of the most capable and versatile power units and the latest addition to the lineup, the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder unit only proves this point.

Source: BMW