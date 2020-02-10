CUPRA, one of the prominent automobile manufacturers, has taken the progressive technology and performance of the new Ateca lineup to the next level with the launch of a Limited Edition model. Produced in mere 100 units, the vehicle brings increased levels of performance and showcases a new design concept. Furthermore, the car can be specified in either Rhodium Grey or the exclusive Graphite Grey with Akrapovic Exhaust System.

The halo model incorporates a two-liter four-cylinder TSI petrol unit with a seven-speed DSG gearbox, 4Drive (four-wheel-drive) system that altogether make it possible for the Ateca to speed from 0 to 100km/h in mere 4.9 seconds and chase a top speed of 274km/h.

Additional drivetrain features include an optional ABT Sportline power upgrade, which pushes the overall power output to 350hp and 440Nm. This boost to the mid-range torque is especially effective in improving the drivability and response on the move.

As it comes to visuals, CURPA Ateca Limited Edition exterior boasts a host of stylish cues as the exclusive 20-inch copper alloy wheels, a unique copper thread carbon fiber roof spoiler that enhances aerodynamic performance. For the interior, engineers and designers have included exclusive new color, black frames, copper carbon-fiber inserts and Petrol Blue Alcantara for the sporty seats. Neat!

Source: Cupra