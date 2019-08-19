As we have told you, Lambo team announced new models at the Monterey Car Week event. Along with the sexy and exclusive SVJ Roadster, the manufacturer also unveiled Huracan EVO GT Celebration model. It is a tribute model and features tons of exclusive goodies that altogether make it stand out from the crowd. Let's check it out!

Huracan EVO GT Celebration

This is a tribute vehicle to the Huracan GT3 EVO, which triumphed at the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring for two consecutive seasons. The exterior body language incorporates the livery of the GRT Grasser Racing Team, which is characterized by a neat blend of Verde Egeria green and Arancio Aten orange.

The car's sporty appearance is underscored by both the hexagons on the doors and front hood and by the set of 20-inch single-nut wheels that can be blended with colored brake calipers. Furthermore, on request, the body can be personalized with Lamborghini Squadra Corse shield, installed on the roof and framed by the Italian and US flags, and laurel wreaths placed on the rear fender. Furthermore, the side members are decorated with identification plates "Daytona 24" and "Serbring 12".

And as it comes to the interior, it features Alcantara upholstery with contrasting stitching in the same color as the livery, sporty racing seats and overall minimalistic and driver-focused ambiance.

The limited-edition of the Lamborghini Coupe is geared with an aspirated V10 engine and will be available only for the North American market.

The first deliveries are planned for early 2020.

