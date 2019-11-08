The new Audi RS 6 Avant makes its US debut on Sunday, November 10th in Malibu, California, at the bi-weekly Cars & Coffee event. Featuring top performance rates, refined Quattro all-wheel drive and sexy design, the new family member will finally become a reality in the US.

The vehicle itself comes with visceral design, and exhilarating dynamics: the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 power unit is capable of generating a total of 600hp (441kW) and 800Nm of torque. There's also a standard eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox with sport program and launch control function. It transmits the power the wheels with a dedicated sport differential.

Additionally, the RS 6 Avant features a new design language. There's a new three-dimensional RS-specific honeycomb structure within the revised Singleframe grille in glossy black finish, all along with flat D-pillars and long and straight roofline. The rear-end of the machine consists of a roof-edge spoiler and RS-specific bumper with rear diffuser and design components also in glossy black finish. Sweet!

In terms of interior, the RS 6 Avant includes neat accents and driver-focused technologies. There's new MMI touch response system with black-panel design and an entire new interior architecture and user interface.

The highly anticipated vehicle will arrive in the US in 2020 and will be available for customer orders after a later announcement. Additional performance specs will also be revealed closer to market introduction.

Source: Audi