The famous custom car manufacturer and high-quality billet parts builder Ringbrothers unveiled its latest and advanced 1969 Mustang, known as "UNKL" at the 2019 SEMA Show. UNKL will leave the Spring Green, Wisconsin shop with numerous upgrades and changes, including widened body and exclusive race-inspired theme. Let's check out more!

UNKL is powered by a 520-cubic-inch Jon Kaase Boss engine that produces a total of 700hp. This power unit is mated to a six-speed Tremec gearbox and a QA1 carbon-fiber driveshaft that transfers the power to the rear wheels. Additionally, the menacing growl originates from a custom stainless-steel Flowmaster exhaust. At the same time, the Prestone coolant keeps the engine at even operating temperature and the Motul engine oil and gear oil keeps components run smoothly. Also, the custom BASF paint, named Big Boss Blue has laid over a smooth body, which was shaped with 3M products.

In terms of styling and shape, Ringbrothers have extended the Mach 1's body by an inch on each side, which gives the vehicle a more muscular and aggressive stance. The body incorporates a blend of carbon-fiber and steel panels, exclusively reshaped by Ringbrothers. Additional custom details include billet taillights, reshaped bumpers and trim and engine-bay accessories that were custom machined at the Ringbrothers facility.

Furthermore, UNKL uses Detroit Speed Engineering's Aluma-Frame front suspension system with a cast aluminum cradle, custom-tuned steering rack, tubular suspension arms, and custom adjustable RideTech coilovers. At the rear the vehicle is equipped with Detroit Speed's QUADRALink suspension system and RideTech shocks. The front and rear sway bars are also from Detroit Speed, while the stopping power is ensured by Baer with huge 6S Extreme calipers. And all this is topped off with an exclusive set of forged HRE Wheels wrapped by Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires sized 295/35R-19 in the front and 345/30R-20 in the rear.

In terms of interior, the UNKL features race-inspired ambiance with Recaro seats, Ringbrothers billet components and Ididit steering column and Vintage Air Gen IV Magnum Evap kit. Neat!

Source: Ringbrothers