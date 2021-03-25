Bentley Motors releases details of the new Continental GT Speed – the brand's most dynamic street-legal car so far. Designed and engineered in Bentley's carbon-neutral luxury automotive factory, the latest family member continues the Speed lineup legacy.

Exterior design

The aggressive bodywork that the Speed lineup is known for has been further enhanced. The vehicle reveals a powerful stance and incorporates elegant lines and neat curves. This particular model adds a Dark Tint radiator grille and a lower bumper grille, as well as a unique set of sports sills, a Dark Tint radiator matrix, and a set o Speed badges.

Another prominent feature is the addition of the exclusive 22-inch Speed wheels in bright silver, with the option to add a dark tint or a black glossy finish.

Interior design

The cabin of the new Continental GT Speed reveals Bentley's dedication to creating one of the world's finest interior designs. The interior is dominated by numerous handcrafted materials, exclusive badges and special color schemes. Furthermore, the vehicle's exclusivity is highlighted by dual-tone colors – there are a total of 15 main and 11 secondary colors that buyers can choose from.

There's also a large choice of veneers – Piano Black is the standard one, but customers can specify their vehicle with Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus.

Drivetrain system

The new GT Speed comes with the brand's renowned 6.0-liter W12 TSI power unit, delivering a total of 650hp and the whooping 900NNm of torque. This combination results in a top speed of 208mph (335km/h) and 0-100km/h acceleration in 3.6 seconds.

Both the engine and the dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox have been fine-tuned to suit the vehicle's performance-focused spirit and now offer selectable driving modes that add one more layer of dynamics and flexibility.

Also new for the model lineup is the Electronic All-Wheel Steering system that gives a kick to the performance output.