Jeep's new and exclusive lineup of vehicles comes to show us how clean and sustainable the future can be, but without sacrificing comfort and pleasure of driving, nor the advanced tech units that are featured in every vehicle in the series.

The lineup consists of Magento, Jeepster Beach, Red Bare, Orange Peelz, Farout, Wrangler Rubicon 392, and Top Dog models. In a series of articles, we will tell you a bit about every single one and what makes it special, so stick with us!

Jeep Top Dog

Based on the 2020 Gladiator Concept, the Top Dog comes with enhanced cargo-carrying capabilities and enhanced performance rates. The vehicle comes with a JPP –inch lift kit with FOX shocks that ensure more ground clearance, enhanced by the 17-inch aluminum wheels, and 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires. Top Dog also comes with exclusive fender flares for even more clearance.

In terms of the drivetrain system, the vehicle is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with 285hp and 260lb-ft, connected to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of exterior design, Top Dog showcases a pronounced JPP Rubicon bumper, 2-inch steel grille guard, and exclusive JPP 8,000lb-capacity Rubicon Warn winch.

Also, Black Dog showcases custom black Mopar hood latches with Jeep Willys logo. There's also a JPP snorkel that helps direct cool air into the engine when the off-road conditions require so. Last, but not least, the vehicle is characterized by neat off-road LED lights at the base of the A-pillars.

In terms of interior, the cabin of the Top Dog comes with tons of K-9 Blue accents. There are also K-9 Blue interior bezels and sexy K-9 Blue stitching on the black Katzkin leather seats, armrests, shifter boots, steering wheel and parking brake handle. Some additional accessories that are worth mentioning are the Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers with black rubber pads and the all-weather floor mats.

