Bentley Mulliner has added to a new model to its expanding Collections lineup. This time the vehicle is a handcrafted limited edition exclusively created for the Japanese market – the Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition. Based around a monochrome black color theme with silver and white accents, the Equinox is both elegant and muscular. Strictly limited to only ten units, the Equinox Edition has a lot to show.

Exterior design

The exterior styling showcases a powerful stance with contrasting monotone styling that accentuates the dynamic and powerful look of the Continental GT. Each of the 10 vehicles can be specified with Black Onyx or Glacier White exterior paint details and the power line that goes through the profile of the vehicle and ends at the rear.

Furthermore, the aerodynamic body is completed by a Styling Specification pack that brings exclusive front splitter, rear diffuser, boot lip spoiler and side sills branded with metal Bentley wing inlays. The exterior design is then finished off with exclusive 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels finished in dark metallic Tungsten color.

Interior design

The monochrome color concept continues into the cabin and creates a blend of traditional and modern details that contribute to that elegant and yet sporty feel of the cabin.

There's contrast stitching in silver to the seats and seat edge panels that complements the Beluga main hide. There's also contrast stitching applied to the seats and steering wheel and elegant dual-finish veneers with Piano Monbeam over Grand Black.

The interior also features mood lighting and illuminated sill plates, refined silver accents and diamond quilted seats and deep pile Mulliner floor mats.

Drivetrain system

Under the bonnet of the Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition is Bentley's signature twin-turbo V8 engine. This is a new generation 4.0-litre, 32-valve unit that generates a total of 542hp and 568lb-ft of torque. It also features dual twin-scroll turbochargers located inside the V of the engine that altogether result in a top speed of 318km/h and 0-100 acceleration in 3.9 seconds.

The performance is complemented by refined efficiency, stemming partly from the ability of the engine to deactivate four of the cylinders in suitable conditions. The change happens in mere 20 milliseconds and happens unnoticeably.

Source: Bentley