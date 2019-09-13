New Fiat 500X Sport joins the 500X Urban family with more aggressive styling and refined drivetrain system. The blend of fine-tuned suspension, lowered ride height and steering system calibration lead to improved agility and enhanced driving experience.

Furthermore, 500X Sport comes with 1.3 FireFly Turbo 150hp petrol unit, mated to a DCT automatic gearbox, which uses Frequency Selective Damping on the front and rear suspension and adjusted shock absorbers to offer greater road holding without compromising comfort. Also, when combined with the optional 19-inch alloy wheels, 500X Sport 1.3 FireFly DCT manages to generate an eight-percentage increase in lateral acceleration, which means that there's a significant improvement in road stability and substantial increase in active safety.

In terms of styling, new Sport model proudly showcases new body colored side skirts and wheel arches, a diffuser-style rear bumper, dual chrome exhaust and full LED headlights and fog lamps. And as mentioned, there are 19-inch optional wheels that can replace the stock 18-inch alloys.

Also, there's a Sport Red pastel paint and titanium grey details on the handles, front bumper inserts, front moulding, mirror caps and a Myron 500 logo on the boot-lid. In addition, customers can specify their vehicle with White, Cinema Black, Fashion Grey or Italia Blue, all of which can be blended with a black roof for a two-tone exterior.

And as it comes to the interior, there are Alcantara-covered sporty seats, titanium grey dashboard, red components on the instrument panel and specific TFT graphics. The standard Alcantara upholstered steering wheel and instrument panel cover ensure a touch of sporty elegance and contemporary luxurious ambience. Exclusive new black fabric can also be found in the cabin. There are aluminum pedals and ambient interior lightning that altogether complete the appealing interior concept design.

Sweet!

Source: Fiat