Bentley's new Continental GT V8 has been awarded significant honors at the 2019 News UK Motor Awards, held in London. The vehicle was named People's Car of the Year by Jeremy Clarkson and "Best British Built Car", following a poll of the reads of the Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times and the listeners of talkSPORT.

In fact, last year alone, the Continental GT has managed to win 19 awards from publications in the UK, Europe, Russia and China. Car's resounding success at this year's News UK is based on last year's inaugural event, where the GT won the "Luxury Car of the Year" title. Furthermore, the trend continued in 2019 when the GT was crowned the Middle East Car of the Year and the GT Convertible winning a WardsAuto Best Interior and honors in the German Design Council's Automotive Brand Contest.

As it seems, the Bentley team confidently defends its title as one of the most prominent luxurious automotive manufacturers. All these recognitions mean that the engineering team knows what to do and how to do it with style and desire. Bentley vehicles have stood the test of time and continue to impress both brand enthusiasts and skeptics with the sophisticated level of refinement and ever-evolving technologies and gadgets that do make a difference!

Source: BentleyÂ