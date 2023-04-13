Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection (2023)

Bentley Continental GT Le Mans Collection

Bentley celebrates its sixth victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the race's centenary with a limited edition collection of Continental GT Coupés and Continental GTC’s. The Le Mans Collection offers unique features inside and out, echoing the design of the Speed 8 #7 that won in 2003. This heartfelt tribute is a collaboration between Bentley and its personal commissioning division, Mulliner.

Exterior

Mulliner's designers studied the winning Speed 8 of 2003 to create the Le Mans Collection. Each of the Continental GT's and Continental GTC's in the collection is finished in Verdant green, with a Moonbeam racing stripe across the bonnet (and Coupé roof). The Blackline specification pays homage to the black and green livery of the Speed 8, while the carbon-fibre Styling specification body components are finished in black with a subtle pinstripe in Moonbeam. The lower front bumper, wing mirror caps, and rear 'horseshoe' area beneath the bootlid spoiler are all in Beluga black. The cars also feature black 22-inch ten-spoke wheels covering carbon ceramic brakes and red brake calipers.

Interior

The interiors of the Le Mans Collection Continental GT and Continental GTC are luxurious and sporty. The bespoke 2003 wreath welcome lamp greets passengers into a cockpit trimmed in Beluga hide. Performance-bred napped Dynamica fabric covers the seat faces, while contrast seat stitching and seatbelts in Hotspur add relief to the interior's monochrome color scheme. The steering wheel, trimmed in hide and Dynamica, features Hotspur contrast stitching and a six o'clock accent tab.

The dual-finish veneer on the fascia and door waist rails are Piano Black and high-gloss carbon fiber, with a fine chrome pinstripe separating the two. The pinstripe flows seamlessly from one side to the other, a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship in every Bentley.

Bespoke Details

The Le Mans Collection Bentleys are replete with bespoke details. Speed 8 sill plates and six-wreath treadplates greet occupants on entering the interior. The fascia displays the six-wreath emblem inlaid into high-gloss carbon fiber, marking each of the six outright victories recorded by Bentley at Le Mans between 1924 and 2003.

Performance

The Le Mans Collection Continental GT and GTC boast Bentley's renowned 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine, delivering 659 PS (650 bhp) and an extraordinary 900 Nm (664 lb.ft) of torque. With exceptional handling, this results in a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds). The limited edition features Bentley Dynamic Ride and three-chamber active air suspension with adaptive damping, providing a formidable foundation to build upon. The new Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Variable Electronic Stability Control, All Wheel Steering, and an Electronic Limited Slip Differential give this collection of ultimate Grand Tourers a level of agility, performance, and ride quality as expected from a car with such heritage.