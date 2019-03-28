Third-generation BMW 1 Series machines are currently undergoing extensive test drives at the BMW proving ground in Miramas, Southern France. The facility offers diverse performance challenges and is the ideal final stage for tests and fine tunings. And as it seems, BMW 1 Series models have nailed any exam so far!

New BMW 1 Series sets new standards in the premium compact class in terms of driving dynamics, which also offers new technologies and tons of interior amenities. Adding the cutting-edge drivetrain system, new family member confidently stands upon strong foundations and proudly showcases its futuristic technologies.

Cutting edge technologies

A crucial component for the new model is the incorporation of ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitator), already known from the BMW i3s. This system features slip control system positioned directly in the engine control unit instead of in the control unit of the DSC function. By doing so, engineers have managed to achieve three times faster information proceeding.

Furthermore, BMW Performance Control also comes as a standard feature with the new BMW 1 Series models. It increases the agility of the vehicle via dynamic brake intervention. Something more, torsional stiffness of the body structure is enhanced by the targeted use of additional struts such as the standard rear-end boomerang strut.

Drivetrain system

As one might have expected, this sporty machine will be geared with an outstanding engine. Indeed, we talk about the powerful BMW Group 4-cylinder engine. This is a 2-liter capacity TwinPower Turbo unit that generates a total of 306hp. Also, the engine comes with exclusive technical solutions as reinforced crank drive, new pistons and cod rods, a larger exhaust turbocharger and optimized fuel injection valves.

Source: BMW