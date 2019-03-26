Featuring tons of towing capacity and numerous advanced systems and gadgets, new Audi SQ2 makes its dramatic debut! With a total of 300hp and revised Quattro drivetrain system, Audi's latest SUV has a lot to demonstrate! So, let's waste no more time and see what this bad boy is all about!

Exterior styling

First of all, SQ2's exterior expression marks a new era for the prominent manufacturer. The SUV features new front bumper design, a splitter runs throughout the entire width and is flanked by two dominating inlets. Also, there's a singleframe radiator grille that incorporates eight upright double bars that are divided by the SQ2 logo.

The rear is characterized by a silver diffuser and S-specific dual branch tailpipe on each corner. Furthermore, the roof edge spoiler also features a notable contour, while the V-Spoke 18-inch alloys finish this overall sexy and dynamic body language.

Interior styling

The standard packaging comes with dual-zone climate control, an extended leather pack, 3.5-inch color Driver's Information System and flat-bottomed S multi-function steering wheel. However, there's an optional Interior Pack that adds black and red front sports seats in Nappa leather upholstery, LED interior lightning pack, front floor mats and red air vents. Sweet!

Additionally, there are also optional bundles that add Technology Pack and Comfort and Sound Pack and numerous more offers and special deals, so one should remain satisfied with Audi's aftermarket upgrade options.

Drivetrain system

Delivering the massive 300hp and 400Nm between 2,000rpm and 5,200rpm, the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine benefits from incredible lightweight construction and sporty-focused performance. It's mated to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox, which ensures quick acceleration and overall smooth driving experience.

Additionally, the drivetrain system combines high traction via continuous torque distribution between the axles via the hydraulically actuated multi-plate clutch. In fact, during fast driving, the Quattro drive system will work closely with the wheel-selective torque control, which would smooth out the handling with tiny braking interventions at the inner wheels under reduced load.

Furthermore, the S Sport suspension lowers the body with a total 20mm and neatly complements the dynamic powertrain. The power boost of the standard progressive steering also features some S-specific characteristics. Its rack is exclusively created in order to aid the steering ratio in more direct turns and reduced steering angles.

