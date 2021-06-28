BMW will celebrate the return of the Festival of Speed this year with a rather special premiere at GoodWood. The new BMW 2 Series Coupe will make a global debut on the 8th of July 2021 on the famous 1.16km. course.

The vehicle will continue the tradition to deliver us a performance-focused machine with outstanding driving dynamics, neat interior and exterior styling, and, of course, a ton of modern technologies.

Alongside the new BMW 2 Series Coupe, the audience will have the chance to see the new BMW M5 CS, the most advanced incarnation of the BMW M5 with a 635hp 4.4-liter V8 power unit that allows the vehicle to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 3.0-seconds.

Also, visitors will see the new BMW iX, the model that represents the flagship electrified vehicle of BMW. Conceived from purely electric mobility and sustainable manufacturing technologies, the iX blends emission-free driving and sporty agility.

BMW team will also be showcasing the first-ever BMW i4, a striking gran coupe with all-electric mobility. This is a statement vehicle that blends style, agility, and comfort with zero tailpipe emissions.

Last but not least, visitors to the event will have the chance to see the BMW M 1000 RR, the first M model from BMW Motorrad – a stunning iteration of the BMW R 18.