BMW's trio 330i M Sport cars will sport a new livery for the 2021 British Touring Cars Championship. All of the three will bear the iconic "M" colour scheme and will compete for some additional silverware.

Inspired by the liveries of the '70s, the vehicles will proudly showcase Bavarian Blue, Dark Blue and red and a sexy matt-black base, but with a contemporary twist.

Since their debut back in 2019, the BMW 3 Series has enjoyed some sweet victories and marked the start of an incredible season with a one-two finish in the Drivers' Championship and a record-equalling fourth title for Turkington.

For 220, all three vehicles will also carry the BMW FIRST logo throughout the season in order to promote BMW's aftercare services with access to some exclusive accessories and upgrades, as well as a wide range of benefits that enhance the ownership experience.

The cars will also promote My BMW, the brand's App dedicated to offer a fully connected car experience. Its features range from remote locking and unlocking, vehicle locator, remote status, remote charging for electrified variants, and trip-planning services. Also, BMW M Performance Parts and BMW Original Motor Oil will be promoted.

The livery will make its track debut as two days of pre-season testing at the Brands Hatch on Wednesday, 23rd of March.

All the vehicles will attend the BTCC season official launch event at Silverstone on the 22nd of April and the first race at the BMW UK's local race track, Thruxton on May 8-9.

Source: BMW