BMW of North America reveals "the Ultimate Self-Driving Machine". This is a new spot that introduces the brand's "Power of M" campaign. The project kicks off by featuring the second-generation BMW M4.

The spot opens with the new BMW M4 drifting on the track and benefitting of all the power that the agile 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo can deliver.

By the end of the video, we see that the machine is driven by none other than the famous actor and producer, Milo Ventimiglia.

The video was filmed in BMW's own Performance Center West, located at the Thermal Club near Palm Springs, CA. This facility is open to the public and offers a wide range of driving activities for people of all ages and capabilities.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, the second generation M4 is available both core and with Competition pack and delivers up to 503hp and is available with M xDrive AWD configuration. Definitely an advanced machine, the M4 is ready to tackle down any track challenge.

View "The Ultimate Self-Driving Machine" today at USA's YouTube channel.