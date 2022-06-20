With the official presentation in the run-up to the SRO race weekend at the VIRginia International Raceway (USA), BMW M Motorsport has rung in the sales phase of the new BMW M4 GT4, which is set to continue its predecessor's run of success in the internationally established GT4 category as of the 2023 season. The car was on display with the BMW M Motorsport design for the first time on Friday, having previously successfully completed a test race in camouflage livery at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife (GER). The new BMW M4 GT4 goes on sale with plenty of technical highlights and at a net price of 187,000 euros. Production is set to start in October 2022, to allow the first cars to be delivered to teams in time for the start of the 2023 season.

"We took on the challenge to develop a successor to the highly successful first-generation BMW M4 GT4", said Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M. "Using a wide range of customer feedback, our experienced development team and the new sixth generation BMW M4 based production car has led to a faster, reliable and very emotional all new BMW M4 GT4."

The new BMW M4 GT4 was developed to win races and titles, just like its predecessor. To this end, the latest key technologies from the production model have been combined with a range of components from its big brother, the BMW M4 GT3. The developers focussed on four key areas: performance, reliability, cost efficiency and maintainability. In addition, further developments in ergonomics and electronics have considerably improved the customer experience. These include the M Track Cockpit, which makes many vehicle settings and checks possible directly via the control elements, thereby minimising the more time-consuming connection to a laptop.

When developing the new BMW M4 GT4, BMW M Motorsport had the backing of support from strong partners. Bcomp, H&R, PUMA, RAVENOL and RECARO shared valuable expertise in their areas, and in doing so made an important contribution to the success of the project.

After the presentation in the USA, the BMW M4 GT4 is entering the final phase of testing. This will include the car taking part in the next race of the Nürburgring Endurance Series and in the 24 Hours of Portimão (POR). Production for delivery to customers is due to start in October 2022. The net price of the BMW M4 GT4 has been set at 187,000 euros. Thanks to near-production development and the pending SRO homologation, the car can be used in all GT4 race series around the world.

Technical highlights and specifications of the BMW M4 GT4.

Dimensions:

Length (incl. splitter and rear wing): 4,863 mm (191.5 inches)

Width (incl. mirrors): 2,093 mm (82.4 inches)

Height: 1,368 mm (53.9 inches) variable

Wheelbase: 2,857 mm (112.5 inches)

Drivetrain:

Engine: Six-cylinder in-line with M TwinPower turbo technology, four valves per cylinder, direct injection, Valvetronic

Capacity: 2,993 cc

Output: Up to 550 hp & 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) torque (depending on regulations)

Engine management: Production-ECU, power for BoP management adjustable

Transmission: 7-speed automatic gearbox by ZF with motorsport software, DREXLER limited slip differential with separate temperature controlled auxiliary cooling, motorsport optimised driveshafts

Further technical highlights: