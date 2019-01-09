Just after a week after the premiere of new Porsche 911 in Los Angeles, the premium automobile manufacturer unveils new 911 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet. Coming in style with solid glass rear window and integrated magnesium support elements, vehicles' automatic top opens and closes in about 12 seconds. These who beauties also feature wider body design, flat-six turbocharged engines and numerous drivetrain and utility changes.

Drivetrain system

The already mentioned flat-six power unit benefits from comprehensive revision and now offers the aid of new piezo fuel injectors, larger turbochargers and new layout for the charge air cooling system. Basically, this a 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine that produces a total of 443 hp and is mated to an 8-speed PDK dual clutch gearbox as a standard. This combination allows both 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S Cabriolet to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in mere 3.7 seconds and chase a top speed 342km/h. Not bad, right?

Design

The exterior styling remains true to its roots and it is definitely an authentic Porsche 911 family member. However, there are some changes that mark the new design year. First, both machines feature wider wheel housings arch, housing 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. At the front, the body width is increased with 45mm, while the length is increased to a total 1,852mm. Both models benefit from new standard LED headlights, pronounced contours, wider, variable-position spoiler and a seamless, elegant light bar that is now part of the standard equipment.

In terms of interior styling, buyers will benefit from a design concept, influenced from 1970s models – there's a centrally positioned tachometer, two thin and frameless displays, Porsche Communication Management system with a large 10.9-inch touchscreen and comprehensive connectivity features.

Additional equipment and assistance systems

2020 911 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet benefit from wide range of safety and utility assistance systems – these are world's first Porsche machines that come with a dedicated Wet Mode, which preconditions the stability control and anti-lock brake system accordingly and warns the driver in case of water on the road. Furthermore, drivers will benefit from a camera-based warning brake assist system, Night Vision Assist with a thermal imaging camera and Adaptive Cruise Control option for automatic distance control and a stop-and-go function. Neat!

Source: Porsche