Brabham Automotive team proudly announces a special upgrade pack for its limited edition BT62 track car, which will make it a road legal machine. It is called Road Compliance Conversion pack and brings numerous utility and performance tweaks an upgrades. Let's check out more!

The Australian high-performance manufacturer has created the BT62 to be an uncompromising track machine with performance and power rates that significantly surpass these of a conventional GT car. And while in its heart this is the same old advanced sportscar, the engineering team decided to respond to customer's desire for occasional road use and has delivered us the exclusive upgrade.

For the European market, the road compliant conversion will be handled by Brabham Automotive ahead of registration and the revised automobiles will be put through the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) and IVA (Individual Vehicle Approval) tests. These examinations will ensure that all regulatory and legal standards have been met in order to see the car on open road.

Furthermore, as one might well have expected, there would be numerous specifications made in order to make the BT62 more comfortable and usable on the road. These include raising the ride height with a front and rear axle lift kit, increasing the steering lock range, adding air conditioning, fitting door locks and immobilizers, installing high-quality upholstery for the interior.

The objective is to make the vehicle legal, safe and usable on road with minimal compromise to its race-bred nature and dynamics. And although the overall weight will be increased and some more changes will reduce the sporty capabilities, the engine will retain its original output of 700hp. Neat!

Source: Brabham Automotive