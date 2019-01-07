In December it was announced that new 2019 Genesis G70 and Essentia Concept machines have both won 2018 GOOD DESIGN awards. Genesis remains a leader in terms of premium drivetrain systems and exclusive interior design ideas and now joins the leading transportation, electronic, consumer and lifestyle product brands by receiving the annual recognition from Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design. Genesis G80 Sport and GV80 Concept are the two vehicles that won the awards in last year's event.

As you might know, the award is one of the oldest – it was founded back in 1950 by legendary Eero Saarinen, Charles and Ray Eames and architecture historian and philanthropist, Edgar Kaufmann, Jr. 2018 award was given in Los Angeles and New York, selecting the worthy among 47 countries.

2019 G70 itself is the third of six new Genesis machines slated to debut by 2021 and it is the final sedan in the lineup. This model is believed to be far more powerful performance-wise than Legacy lineup and will deliver sportier driving experience. New G70 incorporates this extreme engine setup, along with refined luxury and sexy design.

On the other hand, the all-electric, high-performance Genesis Essentia Concept made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show and is brand's first battery electric machine to feature lightweight carbon-fiber components, a robust multi-motor electric engine and a custom-tailored interior. Essentia is brand's vision for a GT vehicle and it tries to challenge the conventional thinking and deliver something new and appealing. And as a self-respected contemporary machine, Essentia comes with serenity, clarity and beauty.

Source: Genesis