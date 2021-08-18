Classic Car Auctions' third auction of 2021 is right behind the corner and on Saturday, 25th of September, the attendees will witness numerous cool exhibitions and neat show.

The confirmed early entries that will be on sale include a 1991 BMW 325i (E30) Convertible, with a single owner and with an exclusive BlackM-Tech leather interior, and with a mileage of 73, 665.

Another notable machine attending the show is a 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider "F1". With only 33,889 miles covered, this one has three main dealer stamps in the service record with invoices. Still bearing its original leather-bound handbook, this Ferrari is eagerly awaiting its new owner.

Gary Dunne, CCA's Sales Manager commented: In the last couple of weeks we have launched some of the first entries confirmed for this auction. This is just the start of many with new additions continuing to go live on our website every week. There is still time for you to submit your entry alongside the cars previewed, contact our expert team today and we will guide you through the process.

The third early entry is a 1985 Lamborghini Jalpa P350 3.5 V8. The vehicle has covered a total of 50,700km and is exclusively designed by Marcello Gandini of Bertone to rejoin the battle with Ferrari 308. This unit is at the moment part of a private collection and is accompanied by a good history file and is a part of a limited run of only 410 vehicles.s

The final early entry is a 1986 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera SuperSport Cabriolet. This is a very rare vehicle and comes with 104,000 miles and is presented in Guards Rev G1V9 with matching red leather piped in black. There are only 75 produced of these.