Buick's highest expression of luxury and refinement can clear be seen in every Avenir machine. And as it seems the premium brand has continued through the path of delivering even better and better machines and even more advanced technologies.

The new guy in the family is called Regal Avenir and comes with some technologies and solutions never seen before in Buick vehicle. For example, this one offers the aid of cloud-connected infotainment system, along with new navigation, voice recognition and tons of personalization options.

In terms of exterior, Regal Avenir showcases more dramatic look with unique three-dimensional mesh grille, exclusive badgings on the doors and newat 19-inch Pearl Nickel wheels that contribute to this beloved and as it seems, timeless design.

SEE ALSO: Hyundai wins prestigious recognition for the new Veloster Turbo vehicle

And as it comes to the drivetrain system, this one does not disappoint. The Avenir is geared with a 250hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder power unit that also produces 260lb-ft of torque. It is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and altogether ensure smooth and pleasurable drive with a spark of sporty spirit. Neat!

And last, but not least, the vehicle comes packed with tons of safety features – there are Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, LED headlamps with auto leveling, cornering lamps and driver side auto-dimming mirrors. And let's not forget the Adaptive Cruise Control –advanced and capable of doing its job just fine.

So, how do you like the new family member? We surely love it!

Source: Buick