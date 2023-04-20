Buick Envista (2024)

Buick Envista

Buick has introduced the 2024 Envista, a new premium small SUV designed to provide the cargo space and utility of an SUV within the sleek and sporty proportions of a sedan. According to Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick-GMC, the Envista will disrupt the small SUV segment with its exceptional design, advanced technology, and affordability. The Envista will be priced at $23,495, making it one of the most affordable SUVs in its class. It will be available in three unique trims: Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir, expanding the popular Avenir sub-brand across Buick's entire lineup.

New design

Buick's new design language, which was first featured on the Wildcat EV concept, has been fully incorporated into the Envista. This includes a low-profile silhouette and forward leaning nose with the Buick emblem mounted on the body. The sculptural beauty of the body side features powerful fender forms and a sculpted waistline, while bright trim adds to the vehicle's expressiveness. The headlamps and taillamps have evolved to feature Buick's signature wing lighting with a thinner and more crisp form. The Envista takes Buick's sculptural beauty to the next level with its unique proportions, modern stance and sleek form. The ST trim comes standard with all-black 18-inch wheels, with 19-inch wheels available, while the Avenir comes standard with bespoke Pearl Nickel 19-inch wheels.

Interior

The interior of the Envista is designed to feel spacious and bright, thanks to long windows and efficient use of cabin space. The vehicle offers more legroom than any previous Buick small SUV, with a long wheelbase and Ultrawide Infotainment Display to maximize functionality. The infotainment system is easy to use and has voice recognition and multimedia applications. The interior is carefully designed with attention to detail, including colorful stitching and logos on the seats, as well as a flat-bottom steering wheel. The QuietTuning system reduces road noise to provide a peaceful driving experience.

2024 Buick Envista

Inspiring confidence, delivering comfort

The 2024 Envista will include the Buick Driver Confidence package as standard, which features six active safety and driver assistance technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam auto high-beams. Additionally, a high-definition Rear Vision Camera is also included as standard.

In addition to these features, the Envista will offer optional safety and driver assistance technologies like Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The vehicle also boasts a 40/60-split folding second row, providing storage for items up to 7.5 feet long diagonally. With the rear seats up, there is 20.7 cubic feet of space available, which expands to 42 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down. The Envista also offers an optional Power Liftgate for easy access to the cargo area.

Spirited efficiency

The Envista features a high-performance 1.2L Turbo engine combined with a six-speed automatic transmission, delivering an expected 136 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. The turbocharger allows for quicker peak torque and a longer RPM range, creating an engaging driving experience.

The new engine is lighter and has fewer parts than previous generations, resulting in a lighter vehicle weight, improved efficiency, and a more nimble ride. The Avenir trim comes standard with a Watts Link suspension system, providing a smooth, quiet ride.

According to lead development engineer Scott McLane, advanced chassis and suspension technologies contribute to the precise and agile handling of the Envista. The GM-estimated combined fuel economy of the Envista is 30 mpg.

Premium package with an approachable price

The 2024 Envista will be manufactured next month and released for purchase during the summer. The Preferred trim will be priced at $23,495, while the Sport Touring trim will start at $25,195, and the Avenir trim will start at $29,695.