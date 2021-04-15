What Car? team analyzed more than 745,000 anonymous MOT records in order to find out more about the vehicles that receive the best rating and those who receive mainly negative feedback. Models aged from 3 to 8 years old and with a sample size of at least 100 vehicles were included in the research.

As it seems, the Hyundai Ioniq lineup receives the highest overall MOT pass rate at 96.18%. Another hybrid vehicle is also close to the Ioniq lineup in terms of reliability and quality – the BMW i8 with an impressive 95.97%.

The list is dominated mainly by Korean, Japanese, and German machines, but there are also some notable mentions – Jaguar F-Type (2013-present) is the highest-rated British vehicle, in 14th place with an MOT rate of 90.83%. Also, Tesla's Model S is the highest-ranking pure electric vehicle in 26th place and with a rate of 89.94%.

Along with the premium vehicles that made it to the top 50, there are also some more affordable models that have also a place in the prestigious list – in top 50 are also Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo.

What Car? has also ranked the bottom brands for the MOT pass rate. For example, Ssangyong has the lowest MOT pass record with 76.98%.

SEE ALSO: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid earns one more prestigious award