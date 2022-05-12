Cadillac Escalade-V expands V-Series lineup; delivers 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque; features premium technologies

Today, Cadillac revealed full details surrounding the 2023 Escalade-V — the industry's most powerful full-size SUV. It is the first-ever Cadillac V-Series SUV — an elevation of design, performance and technology and the purest expression of the passion that exists at the core of Cadillac.

Boasting a potent blend of refinement, power and technology, Escalade-V features performance-inspired styling and an unmistakable sound that combine for a head-turning street presence. With these distinctive attributes, the Escalade-V expands the V-Series lineup, now in its fourth generation, which offers more levels of performance while preserving the lineage of the original lineup introduced in 2004.

"Customers and enthusiasts have asked for an Escalade-V, and we're thrilled to bring this high-performance SUV to market in the year of Cadillac's 120th anniversary," said Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey. "We do not deploy the V-Series designation lightly. The arrival of the 2023 Escalade-V is the result of a rigorous development program that allows this highly anticipated model to meet the criteria and capability thresholds established by nearly two decades of inspired V-Series performance."

At the heart of the Escalade-V is a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine rated at 682 horsepower (508 kilowatts) and 653 lb-ft of torque (885 Nm). Standard performance elements include a 10-speed automatic transmission calibrated for Escalade-V, full-time active all-wheel-drive system and exclusive suspension hardware and software calibrations. An Escalade-V ESV version is also available.

The Escalade further earns its V-Series designation with:

Unique V-Series front and rear fascias

Quad exhaust outlets

Exclusive Six-Piston Brembo® front brakes

Edge Red brake calipers

Unique 22-inch aluminum wheels

Standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, with uniquely tuned rear air springs and damper hardware, as well as V-Series specific software calibrations

Selectable V-Mode with driver-customizable performance driving settings, lowered suspension and active exhaust valves that control the throaty V-8 growl

V-Series badging on the driver and front passenger doors, liftgate and throughout the interior, including the steering wheel

Platinum trim interior featuring Zebra Wood decor with semi-aniline leather on all three rows, and heated/ventilated and massaging1 front seats

Escalade's signature curved OLED with 38 inches of total diagonal display

AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker audio system

Available Super Cruise2 hands-free driver-assistance technology, including trailering and automatic lane change capabilities (late availability).

With the full-time active all-wheel drive system to enhance traction, along with the supercharged engine, Cadillac expects the Escalade-V to be capable of 0-60 mph sprints in under 4.4 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.74 seconds at 110 mph based on initial GM testing.

"With a power-to-weight ratio among the top in its class and advanced driving technologies to put that power to the pavement, the Escalade-V offers an engaging and energetic driving experience like no other full-size luxury SUV," said Jaclyn McQuaid, executive chief engineer, Full-Size Trucks. "More importantly, it lives up to the vigorous requirements of the V-Series Mondrian insignia."

A supercharged legacy and AWD grip

Rated at a GM-estimated 682 horsepower at 6,000 engine rpm and 653 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 engine rpm, the Escalade-V's 6.2L hand-built supercharged and intercooled engine builds on a legacy of supercharged V-8 engines offered in Cadillac V-Series models, those being the second- and third-generation CTS-V models, the XLR-V, and most recently, the CT5-V Blackwing.

The Escalade-V's engine shares architectural similarities with the CT5-V Blackwing's supercharged V-8, but features a larger, 2.65L R2650 TVS supercharger that helps overcome the higher inlet and exhaust restrictions on the full-size SUV application. It spins at up to 13,500 rpm to produce approximately 10 pounds of boost and has an electronically controlled bypass valve for optimal drivability. The supercharger's unique four-lobe rotors are designed to broaden the engine's power band, with great low-end torque production and strong high-rpm power.

The rest of the engine is designed to support the high output and the greater cylinder pressures that come with forced induction, including a durable forged-steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods and forged aluminum pistons. The aluminum cylinder heads are stronger and handle heat better than conventional castings. The heads also feature lightweight titanium intake valves.

A 10-speed automatic transmission pairs with the engine and features calibration for the unique powerband characteristics of its supercharging system.

The transmission sends transferred torque to an advanced, full-time active all-wheel-drive system that splits torque between the front and rear wheels for optimal traction and driver control in all conditions. The system varies the torque split depending on conditions, but some torque is always directed to the front wheels.

Unique suspension calibrations and V-Mode

Along with the full-time active all-wheel-drive system, standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and exclusive Escalade-V suspension hardware complement the Escalade-V's responsive driving experience. Together, they form the foundation of a heightened feeling of driver control, without sacrificing the isolated precision ride comfort for which the Escalade is renowned.

With this new V-Series SUV, the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension four-corner air springs feature specific, stiff rear air springs. The electronically controlled system also features unique damper hardware tuning and software calibrations, which help make the most of the Escalade-V's four-wheel independent suspension. The electronic limited-slip differential improves handling and helps to maximize traction.

Drivers can personalize their experience behind the wheel through the exclusive V-Mode, which drivers access via a button on the center console ahead of the transmission shifter. It lets drivers tailor their preferred performance-driving mode and it also automatically lowers the ride height by nearly 0.8 inches (20 mm). Adjustments available with V-Mode include:

Suspension settings: Tour or Sport

Steering: Tour or Sport, which feature unique steering calibrations

Brake pedal feel: Tour or Sport

Engine sound: Stealth, Tour or Sport

AWD: Tour, Sport or Snow/Ice

Engine performance: Tour, Sport or Snow/Ice.

Additionally, a Launch Control function is available via V-Mode that lets the Escalade-V perform optimal acceleration runs from a stop. Drivers access this feature when in V-Mode by holding down the brake pedal and then applying the accelerator pedal fully, and when the Traction Control Lamp begins to flash, releasing the brake pedal.

Signature design, craftsmanship and technology

Inside and out, the new Escalade-V builds on Escalade's bold, layered design statement and sophisticated, technology-infused passenger environment.

On the exterior, unique front and rear fascias cast a distinctive pose, along with Cadillac's signature Sport mesh grille. The rear fascia incorporates openings for a quad exhaust outlet. Uniquely styled 22-inch wheels are also part of the V-Series content. They help showcase the performance brake system behind them, which includes exclusive Brembo® front brakes with Edge Red calipers.

The cabin's appointments build on the Escalade's Platinum trim interior, offered in Black or Dark Auburn, with Zebra Wood accents. Standard features include semi-aniline leather on all three rows, with front seats featuring power massage1 and a heated steering wheel.

On the technology front, Escalade-V delivers with:

Standard curved OLED with 38 inches of total diagonal display, with twice the pixel density of a 4K television

Premium infotainment experience3 with navigation4, featuring a 16.9-inch-diagonal color information display, Natural Voice Recognition, Wireless Apple CarPlay5 and Wireless Android Auto6 capability, Connected Apps and more

Augmented Reality, which projects a live image of what is in front of the vehicle on the 14.2-inch-diagonal center cluster display. When a navigational route is active, the system will overlay directional information on the display

Standard AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker audio system, with 3D Surround, Navigation Rendering and more

Available Super Cruise2 hands-free driver-assistance technology, including trailering and automatic lane change capabilities (late availability).

Super Cruise is the industry's first true hands-free driver assistance technology. It uses real-time cameras, sensors, and GPS, paired with detailed LiDAR map data, to give drivers confidence while driving completely hands-free on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada.

2023 CADILLAC ESCALADE-V SPECIFICATIONS (NORTH AMERICA)

EPA-ESTIMATED MPG

Not yet available

FUEL CAPACITY (APPROX.)

ESCALADE-V ESCALADE-V ESV 24 gal. / 91 liters 28.3 gal. / 107.1 liters

ENGINES

Type: 6.2L V-8 Supercharged DI VVT Displacement (cu. in. / cc): 376 / 6162 Bore & Stroke (in. / mm): 4.06 x 3.62 / 103.25 x 92 Block Material: Cast aluminum Cylinder Head Material: A356T6 aluminum Valvetrain: Overhead-valve with two valves per cylinder and continuously variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct injection with electronic throttle control Forced Induction: 2.65L positive-displacement supercharger (with four-lobe, 160-degree rotors); water-to-air charge-cooling system Max Boost (psi / bar): 10 / 0.7 Compression Ratio: 10:1 Horsepower (hp / kW @ rpm): 682 / 508 @ 6,000 Torque (lb-ft / Nm): 653 / 885 @ 4,400 Fuel: Premium required Max engine speed (rpm): 6,300

TRANSMISSION & AXLE

Type: Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic Final Drive Ratio: 3.23

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 Rear Suspension: Independent multilink with Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 Steering Type: Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion Turing Diameter (ft. / m): 39.7 / 12.1 – Escalade-V 43.4 / 13.2 – Escalade-V ESV Brake Type: Four-wheel disc with ABS; vented Brembo® front brakes and front and rear DuralifeTM rotors Wheel Size: 22-in aluminum Tire Size: P275/50R22SL all-season

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

ESCALADE-V ESCALADE-V ESV Wheelbase (in. / mm): 120.9 / 3071 134.1 / 3406 Overall Length (in. / mm): 211.9 / 5382 226.9 / 5766 Overall Width (in. / mm): 81.1 / 2059 81.1 / 2060 Overall Height (in. / mm): 76.7 / 1948 76.4 / 1941 Track (in. / mm): 68.5 /1737 (front) 68.3 / 1730 (rear) 68.5 / 1737 (front) 68.3 / 1730 (rear)

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

ESCALADE-V ESCALADE-V ESV Headroom (in. / mm): 42.3 / 1074 (first row) 38.9 / 988 (second row) 38.2 / 970 (third row) 42.3 / 1074 (first row) 38.9 / 988 (second row) 38.2 / 970 (third row) Legroom (in. / mm): 44.5 / 1130 (first row) 41.7 / 1059 (second row) 34.9 / 886 (third row) 44.5 / 1130 (first row) 41.7 / 1059 (second row) 36.6 / 930 (third row) Shoulder Room (in. / mm): 65.5 / 1664 (first row) 64.6 / 1641 (second row) 62.7 / 1593 (third row) 65.5 / 1664 (first row) 64.6 / 1641 (second row) 62.8 / 1595(third row) Hip Room (in. / mm): 61.7 / 1567 (first row) 61.2 / 1554 (second row) 49.4 / 1255 (third row) 61.7 / 1567 (first row) 61.2 / 1554 (second row) 49.4 / 1255 (third row) EPA Passenger Volume (cu ft / L): 168.4 / 4733 170.4 / 4802

CAPACITIES AND TRAILERING

ESCALADE-V ESCALADE-V ESV Curb Weight (lb. / kg): 6217 / 2820 6407 / 2906 Max Payload (lb. / kg)1: 1330 / 603 1140 / 517 Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L)2: 121 / 3426 (behind first row) 72.9 / 2064 (behind second row) 25.5 / 722 (behind third row) 142.8 / 4044 (behind first row) 94.1 / 2665 (behind second row) 41.5 / 1175 (behind third row) Trailering (lb. / kg)3: 7000 / 3175 7000 / 3175

1Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution. 2For comparison purposes only. See the owner's manual and the label on the vehicle door jamb for the carrying capacity of a specific vehicle. 3Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the trailering section of the Owner's Manual. The weight of the passengers, cargo and options may reduce the amount you can tow.