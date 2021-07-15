Jeep announces details for its new 2022 Compass lineup. In a series of articles, we will tell you more about each vehicle in the series.

2022 Compass Latitude

The Compass Latitude is based on the Sport model and comes with additional features.

The interior of the vehicle is characterized by cloth/vinyl seats, a premium wrapped steering wheel, illuminated visors, leather shifter knob, and neat ambient lighting. Furthermore, the vehicle includes rain-sensing wipers, windshield wiper deicers, 7-inch full-color TFT display, dual-zone climate control, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, premium audio system and a panoramic roof.

Exterior features include neat 17-inch aluminum wheels, automatic headlamps, dedicated cornering front fog lamps, power Gloss Black mirrors with heating, body-colored door handles, and remote proximity keyless entry.

SEE ALSO: Jeep announces details for the new 2021 Compass Sport. Check it out!

The Compass Latitude can also be specified with an optional Altitude Package which includes 18-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Neutral Grey and Gloss Black exterior accents, black roof, bright exhaust tips, and premium vinyl/cloth upholstery for the seats.