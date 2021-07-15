Jeep announces details for the new Compass lineup and in a series of articles, we will take a closer look at each individual vehicle.

2022 Compass Sport

The Sport variant comes with a new design and is geared with tons of standard features. In terms of exterior, Compass Sport features quite standard Jeep design cues. Such are an aggressive front face, new signature, but still recognizable seven-slot grille, and restyled slim LED lamps.

The inside reveals a new and modern design with ample space for both passengers and luggage. The front cockpit features a prominent new design approach with a new instrument panel setup and new slim HVAC vents. Furthermore, drivers and passengers will benefit from Uconnect 5 system with a standard 8.4-inch high-definition touchscreen and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Sport also comes with standard 16-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, heated, power-adjustable mirrors, roof rails, deep-tint sunscreen glass, 3.5-inch TFT display, and steering wheel with mounted audio control with a six-speaker audio system.

Drivetrain system

The Compass Sport is powered by a standard 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder power unit with 177hp and 172lb-ft of torque that is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. There's also an optional 6-speed manual transmission. Standard on the Sport is the Jeep Active Drive System, which can distribute the entire engine power output to the rear wheels, when necessary, thus enabling optimal grip in low-traction situations.

Additional systems include Forward Collision Warning with active brake and pedestrian/cyclist detection, Active Lane Management with LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Advanced Brake Assist, Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, Pedestrian/Cyclist detection, and more. Additional standard safety features include LED reflector headlamps, Hill-start Assist, and ParkView rear backup camera with active grid lines.